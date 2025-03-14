Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $79.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

