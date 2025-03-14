Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

