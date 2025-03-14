UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) EVP Alberto Uggetti Sells 1,938 Shares

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $102,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,105. This trade represents a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

UL Solutions stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 31.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.54 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. As a group, analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UL Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in UL Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,275,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in UL Solutions by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $14,382,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Stories

