Gerard Dalbosco Purchases 20,000 Shares of Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Free Report) insider Gerard Dalbosco acquired 20,000 shares of Nanosonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.36 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of A$87,140.00 ($54,805.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories, as well as research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

