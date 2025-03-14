The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Buys $96,068.66 in Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,437 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $96,068.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,955,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,910,441.02. This represents a 0.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

On Thursday, March 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,210 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $61,913.70.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,388 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $43,704.48.

On Thursday, February 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 955 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $9,444.95.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $15,405.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,833 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $141,951.81.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,408 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $198,773.92.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GRX opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,911,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 75,148 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 367,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,619 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 342,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200,905 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.