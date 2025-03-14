Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Purchases $109,000.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,903.10. The trade was a 10.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lawrence Erik Kurzius also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

On Tuesday, March 11th, Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.