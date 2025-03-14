Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Insider Purchases A$157,846.65 in Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Tilley acquired 1,242,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$157,846.65 ($99,274.62).

Simon Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Simon Tilley purchased 18,968 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$2,655.52 ($1,670.14).

On Monday, January 13th, Simon Tilley purchased 10,142 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$1,419.88 ($893.01).

On Friday, January 17th, Simon Tilley acquired 4,359 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$610.26 ($383.81).

On Monday, January 6th, Simon Tilley bought 13,205 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$1,927.93 ($1,212.53).

On Thursday, January 9th, Simon Tilley purchased 8,337 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,217.20 ($765.54).

Locality Planning Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67.

About Locality Planning Energy

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.

