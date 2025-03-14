DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $516,810.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $516,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,636.06. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DexCom Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,733,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,295,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.