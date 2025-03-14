Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.82), with a volume of 5182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.50 ($2.79).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 230.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 253.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 13,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.12), for a total value of £32,363.89 ($41,922.14). Insiders purchased 179 shares of company stock valued at $41,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

