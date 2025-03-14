Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Trading Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQGet Free Report) shares fell 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.65 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 46.65 ($0.60). 2,618,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 916,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.90 ($0.71).

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £122.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.60.

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX (9.70) (($0.13)) earnings per share for the quarter. Vanquis Banking Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanquis Banking Group plc will post 4.1557331 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.