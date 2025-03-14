Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Short Interest Update

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 197.8% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Toro Stock Performance
Shares of TORO opened at $2.39 on Friday. Toro has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30.
Toro Company Profile
