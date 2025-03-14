VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the February 13th total of 80,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,930,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after buying an additional 1,663,602 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after acquiring an additional 526,628 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,516,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,738,000 after purchasing an additional 528,522 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

UBND opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0837 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

