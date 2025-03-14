Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,427 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

