Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 274.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,635 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

CCL stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

