Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,263 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 760.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 698,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,972,000 after buying an additional 617,566 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Atlassian by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,003,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,382,000 after acquiring an additional 551,500 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,149,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 245,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12,047.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,521,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $2,210,577.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,105,772.40. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,272,475.36. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,501 shares of company stock worth $74,167,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of -155.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

