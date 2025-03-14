Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.82 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,780 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,536,000 after buying an additional 51,265 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $4,363,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,925,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $116.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

