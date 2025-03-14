Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 100.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 56.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:PH opened at $591.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $662.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

