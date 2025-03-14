Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,051 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

