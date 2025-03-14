Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 167.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $34,994.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,081.48. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Down 6.9 %

PINS opened at $31.00 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.