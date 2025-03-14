Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 167.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $34,994.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,081.48. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
PINS opened at $31.00 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
