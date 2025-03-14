AlphaQuest LLC Sells 107,483 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,483 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,996,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of KW opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $11.88.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

