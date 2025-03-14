Tredje AP fonden Sells 21,342 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,342 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Dover were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $176.93 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $168.20 and a one year high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.43 and a 200-day moving average of $193.63. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

