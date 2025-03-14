Vestcor Inc Acquires 6,076 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. CIBC upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WMB opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,907,316.72. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,229.10. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

