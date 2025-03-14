Tredje AP fonden Has $6.06 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,361 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Target were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Target Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TGT opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

