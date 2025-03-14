AlphaQuest LLC Sells 6,314 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NRG Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NRG opened at $91.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $117.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

