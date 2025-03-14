Rep. Julie Johnson Buys Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Capital One Financial stock on February 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/14/2025.

COF stock opened at $165.73 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.54 and its 200 day moving average is $174.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

