Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Freeport-McMoRan stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,219,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,692,191,000 after acquiring an additional 642,776 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,409,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,965,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,214,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,579,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,122,922,000 after purchasing an additional 688,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,502,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,123,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

