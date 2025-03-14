Amundi Boosts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Amundi lifted its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Paramount Global by 129.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $14.54.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
