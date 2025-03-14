Amundi Boosts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Amundi lifted its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Paramount Global by 129.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $14.54.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.