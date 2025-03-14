AlphaQuest LLC Sells 3,507 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 193,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,522,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVCO. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In related news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.03, for a total value of $472,952.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,882.13. The trade was a 53.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total value of $2,115,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,644 shares of company stock worth $4,494,608 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $491.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.34. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $544.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.45.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

