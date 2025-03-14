Amundi Buys 10,299 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $15,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 8,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.77.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 84.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William M. Walker bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

