Amundi Has $16.71 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,962,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,015,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 357,723 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $202.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $242.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

