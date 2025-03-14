Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Separately, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the third quarter valued at $195,000.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCEC opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend

Capital Clean Energy Carriers ( NASDAQ:CCEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Profile

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

