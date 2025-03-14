Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 748.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,461 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $26,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $161.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.54.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

