Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 109,567 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 109,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $1,079,234.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,082,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,511,403.60. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 133,905 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $1,904,129.10.

On Monday, January 13th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 4,419 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $60,761.25.

On Friday, January 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 33,142 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $463,325.16.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 149,605 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $2,185,729.05.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.25 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSI. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

