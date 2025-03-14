F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles Sells 31,825 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $968,022.24. This represents a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $178.35 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.42.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

