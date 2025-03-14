Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 34,724 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 34,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,190,338.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,947,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,601,328.40. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 3rd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 41,829 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $1,528,849.95.

On Friday, February 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $652,875.75.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $560,445.75.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $32.47 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in JFrog by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of JFrog by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

