Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Shay Banon Sells 2,683 Shares

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $243,562.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,535,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,728,695.68. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 4th, Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $14,948,961.72.
  • On Sunday, March 2nd, Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,888,420.04.

Elastic Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $91.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.35 and a beta of 1.20. Elastic has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Elastic by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.