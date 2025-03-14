Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Sells 2,755 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $250,071.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,757,852.68. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elastic Stock Down 7.2 %

Elastic stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Elastic by 793.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

