Diego Martin Pestana Purchases 4,300,000 Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Stock

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Diego Martin Pestana purchased 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00.

Diego Martin Pestana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Diego Martin Pestana bought 185,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Diego Martin Pestana purchased 193,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$9,650.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Diego Martin Pestana acquired 1,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$45.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Diego Martin Pestana bought 159,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$7,155.00.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Down 9.1 %

CVE GRG opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

