iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BELT stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.
About iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF
