AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Up 85.2% in February

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 999,900 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the February 13th total of 540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AXTI stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). AXT had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
