AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 3293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.
AAC Technologies Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.
About AAC Technologies
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AAC Technologies
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.