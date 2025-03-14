Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Down 46.5% in February

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 16.4 %
APDN opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.43. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $537.40.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 101.57% and a negative net margin of 228.12%. Research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
