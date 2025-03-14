Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 656 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,249,000 after buying an additional 6,819,239 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782,365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,735 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,881,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,992 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $25.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

