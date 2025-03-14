Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7 Million Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

