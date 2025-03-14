Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 603,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,819 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 165,913 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 55,766 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,974,548. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,402.36. The trade was a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

