Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,648,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 82,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,026,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 463,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.