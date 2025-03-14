Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,276 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,851,606,000 after buying an additional 797,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,484,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,457,000 after acquiring an additional 326,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,708 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Newmont by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,085,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Newmont by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. CLSA began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.