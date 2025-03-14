Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 185.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 152,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 115.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 158,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,992.55. The trade was a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CECO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.57 million, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

