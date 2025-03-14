Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

