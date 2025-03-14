Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $181.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.39 and a 200 day moving average of $219.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.81.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

